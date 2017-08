Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/01/economy/keep-eye-bonds-not-stock-market/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Alan Greenspan is warning in an interview with Bloomberg that we are in a bubble, a bond market bubble. The former Fed Chairman is concerned that inflation might surprise us and bond prices might fall sharply at some point in the near future. Here’s why that would be a disruptive thing.

