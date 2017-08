Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/31/business/apple-gets-ready-announce-earnings-analysts-look-next-iphone-might-priced/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Apple’s earnings are out Tuesday amid speculation about its next iPhone offerings. One possibility: that the next iteration will include a souped-up, expensive model that could even break the $1,000 price tag. What features could lure customers to pay that kind of money? And how would phone companies adjust their payment schedules to help customers with that kind of a cost increase? Might they stretch out payment plans over a longer period?

