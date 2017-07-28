Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/28/world/ahead-controversial-election-scene-venezuela-chaotic/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There's an election in Venezuela this Sunday that's bringing the years of political and economic crisis to a head. Venezuela has suffered through general strikes and economic downturn, with skyrocketing inflation rates. And more than 100 people have been killed in violence related to political protests since April. Now President Nicolas Maduro wants to elect a new national assembly to re-write the Constitution. Opponents say this would weaken the country's democracy. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke to the BBC's Will Grant in Caracas to hear more about the scene in Venezuela ahead of the controversial vote.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.