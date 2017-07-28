- Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Have you ever used your student ID, long past graduation day, to save money at the movies, or a store? Have you faked a birthday for the free restaurant dessert? If so, perhaps you'll be inspired by New York Magazine staff writer Lisa Ryan, who took things a step further and faked an engagement — ring, wedding website and all — for the discounts.

Ryan's quest for discounts started when she noticed how many discounts are aimed at brides-to-be: spa packages, gym memberships, registry shopping freebies. She bought a cheap ring online, made a wedding website on TheKnot.com, and cashed in on $100 off exercise classes — it wasn't long until she was trying on dresses, expecting (but not receiving) free champagne.

