On Friday, the Senate ended up voting down the Republican measure to repeal Obamacare. But the battle over this health care law isn't quite over yet. On today's show, we'll take a look at the ways Trump could still gut Obamacare. Afterwards, we'll discuss news that the economy grew at a faster pace than the previous quarter, and then chat with economist Heidi Shierholz about why the automation of jobs may be a distraction from other pressing economic issues.