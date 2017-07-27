Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/27/sustainability/moving-wind-power-further-offshore-could-change-renewable-equation/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Wind energy provides more than 5 percent of the nation’s power, but the U.S. still lags behind other countries when it comes to offshore wind. Efforts to build it up face opposition from people who fear wind turbines will mar their ocean view and drive down property values or tourism. A bill now in Congress would force Maryland’s offshore wind turbines to be so far out at sea that they can’t be seen. And that could mean higher costs and more challenging logistics for the nation’s largest proposed offshore wind farm.

