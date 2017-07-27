Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/27/economy/mid-day-update/07272017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The end may be nigh for one of the world's most important interest rates. The LIBOR, or London Interbank offer, may play a role in whether your household budget is on track and your adjustable mortgage. But there's news that it may get phased out over the next four years. On today's show, we'll look at why it may go away and what'll take its place. Afterwards, we'll discuss the future of the Fed Chair position, and then chat with Guardian reporter Chris Arnade about the importance of McDonald's in local communities.