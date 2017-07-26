Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/26/tech/cyber-threats-can-pose-significant-risks-small-businesses/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The National Cyber Security Alliance, a public-private partnership supported by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Trade Commission, is holding workshops to help small businesses around the country defend against cyber threats. Hackers have launched successful data thefts against companies large and small in recent years, and the FBI reports that ransomware attacks are on the rise. The Security Alliance advises business to take basic preventative measures, like using multifactor authentication and strong passwords, updating software regularly, segregating sensitive data and training employees to identify email phishing attempts.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.