After enjoying a beer with friends, look out for the Venmo request for the exact amount of your half of the bill. - Eliza Mills/Marketplace

The mobile payment app Venmo has experienced huge growth since PayPal first acquired it in 2013. Last year alone, users transferred over $17 billion using Venmo. The app is known for its popularity among millennials, who’d rather settle debts instantly on a smartphone than go searching for an ATM to cover their half of the bar tab.

But for some, handling money matters with Venmo has left a bad taste in their mouth. New York Times columnist Teddy Waynetalked to a handful of people who think the app might be making their friends cheaper, or at least revealing pettiness.

So we want to know: Have you ever received an unexpected Venmo payment request? Or ruffled feathers with one of your own?

How has Venmo changed the way you handle debts with family, friends and coworkers? Marketplace Weekend wants to hear from you!

Send us an email with your stories of Venmo pettiness at weekend@marketplace.org

