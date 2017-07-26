President Donald Trump wants the top U.S. corporate tax rate cut to 15 percent, as well as tax relief for middle-income Americans, he told the Wall Street Journal. The president also indicated a willingness to increase some taxes on rich Americans. But those cuts risk adding to the deficit over the next ten years. And economists said that even if wide-ranging individual and corporate tax cuts stimulate economic growth, GDP is unlikely to rise to the 3 percent level that the administration has forecast in its budget proposal.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.