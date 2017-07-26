By David Brancaccio
July 26, 2017 | 6:58 AM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

While the health care vote has been dominating headlines this week, we've been also keeping an eye on a big sanctions bill on Russia. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted almost unanimously in favor of new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Ian Bremmer, president and founder of the Eurasia Group, joined us to talk about why these sanctions are controversial for businesses and the future of America and Russia's relationship.

Click the above audio player to hear the full conversation.

Follow David Brancaccio at @DavidBrancaccio