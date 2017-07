Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/26/economy/one-thing-holding-back-fed-rate-hike-low-inflation/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As the Federal Reserve concludes its July meeting, many expect it won’t announce a hike in the interest rate. One big thing that factors into that decision is inflation. One of the Fed’s mandates is to keep prices stable – to prevent rampant inflation. Raising interest rates can help, but the Fed has been in a holding pattern waiting to see whether economic growth is enough to spur inflation, too.

