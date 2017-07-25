U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference to announce significant law enforcement actions July 13, 2017 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. - Alex Wong/Getty Images

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently rolled back federal restrictions on civil-asset forfeiture. Local police and other enforcement agencies can take your property if they suspect that property has been involved in or purchased with profits from some illegal activity — even if you haven't been charged with a crime. Economist Jennifer Doleac talks with Kai and Molly about the policy.

If you want to learn more about civil asset forfeiture, we recommend "Taken" in The New Yorker by Sarah Stillman.