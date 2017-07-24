Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/24/economy/mid-day-update/07242017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

House Republicans could pass new economic sanctions on Russia amid reports that Moscow meddled in the U.S. presidential election. But Russia might not be the only country unhappy with the decision. On today's show, we'll look at why European companies could become collateral damage. Afterwards, we'll discuss possible collusion among German carmakers over diesel emissions, then look at how the Kansas City Royals are trying to accommodate those on the autism spectrum during games.