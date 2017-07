Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/24/business/it-s-not-child-s-play-hasbro-and-mattel-battle-success-world-toys/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Hasbro, the toy and game powerhouse, reports its second quarter earnings today . So far this year, the company has been going strong, beating expectations, which is not the case for its rival, Mattel. We explore why the companies may be trading fortunes.

