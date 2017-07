Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/24/business/all-those-small-ailments-make-big-money-webmd-be-sold-28-billion/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

For months, health website WebMD has been looking for a suitor. Today, it found one. The private equity giant KKR — Kohlberg Kravis Roberts — has struck a deal to buy the site for about $2.8 billion. But why was WebMD looking to be sold in the first place?

