It's being equated to a bitter divorce. Britain's departure from the European Union isn't expected until 2019, but in the second round of exit negotiations this week, things got heated. One of the most contentious parts of Brexit is the U.K.'s estimated $100 billion bill to leave the union. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson suggested that E.U. leaders can "go whistle" for the money. In response, the E.U.'s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier said "I'm not hearing any whistling, just the clock ticking." Marketplace's European Bureau Chief Stephen Beard has more on Brexit and what happens next.