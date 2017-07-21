Nela Richardson of Redfin and Linette Lopez of Business Insider join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. "Made in America" week for the Trump administration came with the abrupt resignation of Sean Spicer as White House press secretary. We turn our attention to Anthony Scaramucci, the new communications director, and his firm, SkyBridge Capital. And with NAFTA negotiations starting on Aug. 16, we look at Trump's trade agenda, specifically at the trade deficit. Plus, with the White House talking about tax cuts and congressional Republicans wanting tax reform, can the two sides compromise?
What the trade deficit means to Trump's trade agenda
Follow Kai Ryssdal at @kairyssdal.