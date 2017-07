Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/21/economy/can-president-keep-his-tax-cut-promise/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

This week, the House of Representatives detailed a 2018 budget plan, a first step toward a tax code overhaul. But it'll be no small lift to get to the big corporate tax cut President Trump has promised. The administration wants to lower corporate tax rates from 35 percent to 15 percent. That’s going to be expensive.

