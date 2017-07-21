Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/21/business/u-s-chamber-commerce-has-stern-message-gop-lawmakers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent a shot across the bow of congressional Republicans in the form of a not-so-subtle message — don’t screw up tax cuts like you did health care reform, or else. Its letter explained that a year from now, the Chamber will be evaluating candidates based on their support for a "free enterprise system." It's a bit of an odd situation the Chamber finds itself in these days, having to twist arms when Republicans control the government.

