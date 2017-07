Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/21/business/it-grows-amazon-grows-its-lobbying-budget/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Amazon just keeps growing. So does its spending on lobbying in support of policies it thinks will aid that growth. Filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission show the company is on track to spend $12 million lobbying this year, $1 million more than it spent in 2016. What's on Amazon's wish list?

