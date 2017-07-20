Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/20/economy/will-gop-learn-health-care-battle-it-gears-tax-fight/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In a bid to avoid the legislative fiasco that was the attempt at Obamacare repeal, the GOP has tried to take a more deliberate approach to its next big priority — tax reform. The White House said it has held "hundreds of listening sessions" on the topic, and Politico reports that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn have been meeting behind closed doors with CEOs, businesses and tax experts. But tax reform remains a heavy lift for Republicans. Here’s why.

