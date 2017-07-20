Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/20/economy/mid-day-update/07202017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In Paris, 25 senior economists and public officials from about two dozen countries recently met behind closed doors to talk about how the world economy is doing. One of them: Diane Swonk from DS Economics. She shared some good news (the rest of the world seems to be doing better) and bad news (these gains have caused negative undercurrents in political elections). Afterwards, we'll look at how companies are trying to find allow free speech, while blocking propaganda from terrorist organizations like ISIS at the same time.