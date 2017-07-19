Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/19/health-care/obamacare-stays-now-health-insurance-companies-look-elsewhere-profits/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

After months and years of trying, there's going to be no replacing — or repealing — of Obamacare. At least for now.

You might expect that health insurance companies have been holding their breath, waiting to see what’s next. But it turns out many of the larger insurers don’t make much of their money selling insurance in the individual market. For example, UnitedHealth, which is largely out of the exchanges, announced huge second quarter earnings on July 18, beating Wall Street expectations.

So how are insurers boosting profits in these uncertain times?

