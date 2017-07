Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/19/business/congress-debates-easing-regulations-self-driving-cars/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A House subcommittee will consider proposals Wednesday that would bar states from setting their own rules for self-driving cars and take other steps to remove obstacles to putting autonomous cars on the road. The measure would be the first significant federal legislation aimed at speeding self-driving cars to market.

