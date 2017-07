Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/18/business/will-corporate-tax-reform-boost-president-trump-s-promise-more-manufacturing/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

We're in the middle of another theme week at the White House. This time it's "Made in America Week." President Trump is expected to issue a declaration tomorrow highlighting the importance of American manufacturing. He’s promised to help U.S. companies by lowering corporate taxes from their current 35 percent to 15 percent. But will reduced rates lead to more “American made?”

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.