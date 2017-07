Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/17/sustainability/us-still-wants-say-how-un-climate-change-money-spent/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. has pulled out of the Paris climate agreement, but it’s already put $1 billion into the United Nations’ Green Climate Fund. That’s meant to help poor and developing countries manage climate change. And while President Trump said he won’t commit any more money to the fund, the White House still wants American delegates to be on the board governing how the fund’s money is spent.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.