According to a survey by Bankrate, 44 million Americans have a side hustle right now — some source of income besides their primary job. Millennials age 18 to 26 are especially likely to have a side hustle, with 28 percent of those surveyed saying they have a "5-to-9" on top of their "9-to-5," and over half saying they work this side job every week.

But whether you're a millennial or not, we want to know: Are you currently working a side hustle?

And, if so, what is it and why are you doing it?

Maybe it's a passion project that you're trying to turn into a full-time gig, or maybe it's supplemental income that you're saving up. Whatever the reason, Marketplace Weekend wants to hear from you!

Send us an email with your side hustle stories at weekend@marketplace.org, or fill out the form below.

