Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/14/economy/large-gi-bill-expansion-provides-big-boost-veterans-education/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

House lawmakers yesterday announced bipartisan agreement on legislation to boost college aid for veterans. If passed, it would be the largest expansion of the GI Bill in nearly a decade.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.