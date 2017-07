Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/13/economy/perry-mexico-energy-talks/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry meets today with Mexico’s president and its energy secretary in Mexico City. Perry said this week the U.S. has an opportunity to develop a “North American energy strategy.” His positive tone extends to the North American Free Trade Agreement, too. President Trump has talked of dismantling NAFTA, but Perry says he favors giving the trade pact a “massage.”

