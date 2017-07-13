Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/13/economy/mid-day-update/07132017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Appearing before the House yesterday, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said that the Fed could slow down interest rate increases — and the markets seemed to like what she said. Jay Brayson, managing director and global economist at Wells Fargo, stopped by to talk about what we should expect from her testimony today, along with current inflation rates. Afterwards, we'll discuss why the National Defense Authorization Act is one of the most popular bills in Congress, and then look at Amazon's decision to ramp up its lending business.