With Fed Janet Yellen's term set to expire next year, we'll take a look at who Trump might nominate to replace her. Rumors are swirling that Gary Cohn, Trump's top economic adviser, will nab the role. However, that could end up changing his role in the tax-strategy plans going on within the administration. Afterwards, we'll look at why paper coupons are experiencing a resurgence.