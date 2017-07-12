Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/12/business/how-google-buys-influence-paying-professors/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Lobbying comes in many forms. It can be meetings and phone calls or quiet chats in the corridors of power. Or academic papers. A story in the Wall Street Journal today highlights how Google's Washington-based lobbying shop uses scholarly work to expand its influence. The Wall Street Journal’s Brody Mullins had the story. He talked with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about Google’s practice of sponsoring professors whose research supports their objectives.

