California Gov. Jerry Brown has issued a state of emergency for two wildfires that have forced thousands of people along the state’s central coast to get out of harm’s way. Wildfire season has been extended by 70 to 80 days in the past decade, and California has increased its emergency fund to reflect new predictions. Local, state and federal firefighters will continue to battle the flames in coordination; 600 fires have sprung up around the state in the past week alone.

