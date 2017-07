Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/11/economy/new-regulator-federal-reserve-may-favor-deregulation/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump has sent Congress his first nominee for a post at the Federal Reserve. He's named Randal Quarles as Fed vice chair of supervision. That's the central bank's top banking regulator. He's the first one to hold the position since it was created seven years ago under Dodd-Frank financial reform law. And, maybe ironically, it’s parts of Dodd-Frank at which Quarles might take aim.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.