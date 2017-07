Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/11/economy/mid-day-update/07112017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Trump administration has selected Randal Quarles, a former Treasury official, to be the Fed's vice chairman for bank supervision. On today's show, we'll talk about what the position entails and why it's such a significant one. Afterwards, we'll discuss the resources it takes to combat California's wildfires, and then look at an increase in "financial wellness" programs offered by companies to their employees.