Ever wonder what makes up your moral compass? That's the premise behind the first selection of the Make Me Smart Book Club. We read "The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion" by Jonathan Haidt. Listeners share their thoughts on how the book reveals some timely and timeless questions about politics in the United States. Plus, Kai and Molly answer your question about what you need to read to think fairly and critically about the headlines.
23: The Righteous Mind
