Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/11/business/soda-sales-lose-their-fizz-pepsico-looks-healthier-drinks-and-snacks/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

PepsiCo reports second quarter earnings today. The snack and beverage conglomerate has consistently beaten estimates in recent quarters — even as Americans drink less soda than they have in three decades. Can PepsiCo keep the streak going?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.