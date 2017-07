Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/10/world/after-g-20-us-isolated-trade-climate-change/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

At the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany over the weekend, Japan and the European Union announced an agreement in principle for a new trade accord. And they touted free trade at a time when they see America shifting towards protectionism. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called President Trump's decision to exit the Paris climate agreement deplorable and "irreversible." She said the other signatories would proceed without the U.S.

