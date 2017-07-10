Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/10/economy/congress-has-three-weeks-its-next-break-and-mighty-long-do-list/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Congress is back from its July Fourth break, facing a daunting to-do list, like the reauthorization of expiring programs, funding for veterans, children’s health insurance and the Federal Aviation Administration. Lawmakers are scheduled to start their August recess in just three weeks. Health care is at the top of Congress’ agenda, but if it doesn’t pass, the delay will push onto other legislation coming down the pike.

