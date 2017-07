Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/10/business/how-amazon-s-prime-day-deals-get-your-head/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Amazon holds its third annual Prime Day on Tuesday, when people who pay the $100 a year subscription get access to special deals. It applies to a variety of items, such as on-demand movies and paper towels. With animated graphics and countdowns galore, it’s like a carnival day at Amazon. There are no crowds, but there is frenzy, and that can trigger the primal urge to buy.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.