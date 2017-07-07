Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/07/economy/mid-day-update/07072017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A stronger-than-expected jobs report is boosting the markets today. Last month, the U.S. economy added 222,000 jobs — a figure that beat experts' predictions. But not everything was positive. Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, joined us to talk about key highlights from the report. Afterwards, we'll discuss news that Tesla has won a contract to build the world's largest lithium ion battery, a tool that will provide backup power in South Australia. Then we'll cap off the show by looking at Walmart's prepaid debit cards, which are tied to a prize-linking savings service.