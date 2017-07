Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/07/business/hilton-appeals-millennials-new-cheap-and-trendy-hotel-chain/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Hilton opened its 5,000th hotel last month, but this one wasn’t one of the luxury properties the company is known for. The new hotel in Oklahoma City is the first in Hilton’s new low-cost brand called Tru. It’s part of a trend happening across the hospitality industry as major hotels look to bring in millennials.

