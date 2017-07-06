Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/06/economy/whatever-happened-us-trade-deal-europe/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Japan and the European Union today announced a trade deal that will cover nearly 30 percent of the global economy, 10 percent of the world's population and 40 percent of global trade. This got us thinking about the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, or TTIP. This is not the infamous TPP, the trade deal with Asia that President Trump ended with a bang. No, TTIP is, or maybe was, the U.S. trade agreement with the European Union. We haven't heard much about in a while. What happened?

