Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/06/economy/mid-day-update/07062017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics gets prepared to release the June jobs report tomorrow morning, we'll talk about how the private sector is doing. The payroll processor ADP says that employers added 158,000 jobs for the month — a figure lower than expectations. Afterwards, we'll discuss what goes into a U.S. bank's "living will," a plan that lays out how it would unwind in the event of another financial crisis, and then look at some of the challenges that the commercial auto insurance industry is facing.