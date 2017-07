Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/06/economy/homeowners-feel-wealthier-rising-home-prices-will-they-spend-more-money/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Home prices keep rising, which means home equity is also on the rise for some. And consumer confidence is also up. It’s what economists call the "wealth effect" —when personal assets like real estate or mutual funds go up in value. But will that translate into more consumer spending in the near future?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.