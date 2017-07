Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/06/business/it-s-not-just-tv-anymore-qvc-merges-rival-hsn-create-mega-online-presence/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

QVC is buying its longtime rival HSN — Home Shopping Network — in a $2.1 billion deal. It already owns about 40 percent of the company. The two have made a name for themselves with their channels, but they sell things online, too. And the thinking is that this merger will help them get even closer to the Amazons out there.

