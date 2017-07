Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/06/business/disney-channel-viewing-figures-down-children-go-elsewhere-entertainment/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The number of children watching the Disney channel has dropped over the past three years. The reason? More and more of them are watching kids' TV shows available online and bypassing cable altogether. How will the channel survive this era of cord cutting?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.