Across the country, public school leaders are always brainstorming, trying to come up with big — and sometimes flashy — ideas to help push more kids to the finish line. The latest one comes from Chicago Public Schools. It said that starting in 2020, high school seniors have to show proof that they’ve got a post-graduation plan. But it’s a tall order for the nation’s third-largest school district that’s seen its share of struggles.

