Elon Musk has some new competition. Volvo has announced that all of the models it launches after 2019 will have some form of electric motor. On today's show, we'll talk about what its new vehicles will look like and how Tesla might be reacting to the news. Afterwards, we'll discuss what we might expect to see from the Fed's latest meeting minutes, and then look at Oregon's new "Fair Work Week" law, which will require certain businesses to give workers a week's notice about their job schedules.